Search underway after man, deputies exchange gunfire

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A manhunt is underway in DeSoto Parish for a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson says 37-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan should be considered armed and dangerous.
About 35 or so deputies are searching in the area of Louisiana Highway 3015 between Grand Cane and Longstreet.
They are being assisted by a Louisiana State Police helicopter and a canine unit from Winn Parish.
The events that led to the manhunt began when DeSoto deputies went to a house along LA 3015 between L.B. Bagley and Smyrna roads.
Jordan came out of the woods armed with a rifle and began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire.
He then fled into the woods.
Do not approach him if you see him, authorities warn.
Instead, call 911 or call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.