Search in DeSoto Parish continues for man after exchanging gunfire with deputies

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A manhunt continues in DeSoto Parish for a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies on Monday evening.
Greggory Lynn Jordan, 35, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
He is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
It all started when DeSoto deputies went to a house along LA 3015 between L.B. Bagley and Smyrna roads. Jordan came out of the woods armed with a rifle and began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire.
He then fled into the woods.
About 35 or so deputies are searching in the area of Louisiana Highway 3015 between Grand Cane and Longstreet.
They are being assisted by a Louisiana State Police helicopter and a canine unit from Winn Parish.
Authorities urge people to not approach Jordan if they see him. Instead, call 911 or call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
