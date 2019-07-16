Flash flooding reported in Southwest Arkansas; roads closed

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Rising water has caused a flash flood warning in portions of Southwest Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.
The warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Over 10″ of rain has fallen in spots since last night.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued several road closures due to flooding on certain roadways. A portion of Interstate 30 is closed near Prescott, Arkansas.
Rescues are being done in Nashville, Arkansas due to rising waters. This comes after several days of rain.
A culvert has failed just west of Prescott in Hempstead County, according to ARDOT.
In Nevada County, a section of U.S. Highway 371 has been closed due to a washout. In Howard County, a section of U.S. Highway 70 has been closed due to high water.
Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid these areas.
