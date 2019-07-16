Flash flooding reported in Southwest Arkansas; roads closed

Up to 14" in 3-4 hours: Flash flooding spurs high-water rescues, disaster declaration in parts of Southwest Arkansas
By KSLA Digital Team | July 16, 2019 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 7:20 PM

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Rising water has caused a flash flood warning in portions of Southwest Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.

Woman rescued from flooded vehicle in Nashville, Arkansas

The warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Over 10″ of rain has fallen in spots since last night.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued several road closures due to flooding on certain roadways. A portion of Interstate 30 is closed near Prescott, Arkansas.

Rescues are being done in Nashville, Arkansas due to rising waters. This comes after several days of rain.

A culvert has failed just west of Prescott in Hempstead County, according to ARDOT.

In Nevada County, a section of U.S. Highway 371 has been closed due to a washout. In Howard County, a section of U.S. Highway 70 has been closed due to high water.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid these areas.

For more on road closures in Southwest Arkansas, click here.

