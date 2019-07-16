Remnants of Barry Linger today, but our regular hot July pattern is on the way

Happy Tuesday! This morning portions of southeast Oklahoma through southwest Arkansas are seeing showers and storms with heavy rainfall from remnants of Barry. The National Weather service has a Flash Flood Watch in effect for southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and Bowie county in Texas until this evening. Two to four inches of rain are possible in these areas so watch out for flooded roadways as you head out the door.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s across the ArkLaTex with heat index values in the upper 90s to 105 and partly cloudy skies. Scattered and isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening with chances diminishing after sunset. Overnight lows will remain warm in the mid 70s.
Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure builds in and brings in southerly flow and more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 90s around 95. Heat index values could be up to 106 in some areas so tomorrow will be a regular hot July day. Afternoon showers and storms are possible, but overall rain chances will be limited.
Mid to late work week the ridge will be more prominent keeping in the heat and limited rain chances. Highs will be continue to be in the mid 90s, but some areas could reach the upper 90s. Remember heat safety tips as there will be plenty sun and not much rain.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
