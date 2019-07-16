Pop-Up Shelter coming to Shreveport to help those in need

Pop-Up Shelter coming to Shreveport to help those in need
By Jennifer Duckworth | July 16, 2019 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local organization is hosting a Pop-Up Shelter to help families and/or individuals in the Shreveport area who might be homeless or temporarily displaced.

The one-day resource fair, hosted by Loving Little Ones Inc., will take place Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport.

Several services will be available, including:

  • Personal hygiene/shower services
  • Hair grooming services provided by local beauticians, barbers and students
  • Laundry services
  • Provide breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Family meal packages
  • Clothing, toiletries and household items available
  • Local entertainment
  • Health fair including health care and dental services
  • Homeless shelter and placement agencies
  • Veterans Affairs agency
  • Mental health services agencies

To learn more about the Loving Little Ones’ Pop-Up Shelter, or if you’re interested in volunteering for the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.