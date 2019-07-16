Pop-Up Shelter coming to Shreveport to help those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local organization is hosting a Pop-Up Shelter to help families and/or individuals in the Shreveport area who might be homeless or temporarily displaced.
The one-day resource fair, hosted by Loving Little Ones Inc., will take place Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport.
Several services will be available, including:
- Personal hygiene/shower services
- Hair grooming services provided by local beauticians, barbers and students
- Laundry services
- Provide breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Family meal packages
- Clothing, toiletries and household items available
- Local entertainment
- Health fair including health care and dental services
- Homeless shelter and placement agencies
- Veterans Affairs agency
- Mental health services agencies
To learn more about the Loving Little Ones’ Pop-Up Shelter, or if you’re interested in volunteering for the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.