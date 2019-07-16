Police: Woman run down, pinned under SUV, killing her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman who was struck by and pinned under an SUV that ran into the front door of a building during the lunch hour Tuesday in Shreveport.
Shameka Ellis, 20, of Shreveport, was arrested at 1 p.m. then booked into the City Jail at 5:18 p.m. on a charge of second-degree murder, booking records show.
The charge stems from a deadly encounter about 12:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Preliminary investigation indicates the 22-year-old and another woman were arguing about a block from where the woman was struck, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. That argument became physical, he added.
“At one point, one woman walked away from the confrontation,” Hines continued. “We are being told that she was pursued by a woman driving this black SUV.”
The pedestrian then was hit by the SUV. “It appears that she was running away on foot when she was struck.”
The SUV also ran into the entrance of the Circle K district office, pinning the 22-year-old underneath the vehicle.
The driver, whom police later identified as Ellis, fled “... and she was carrying a small child with her.”
Police found her near Fairfield Avenue at Elmwood Street, less than a half-mile east of where the pedestrian was killed.
“We are hoping that this is possibly the woman responsible for this tragic death,” Hines said.
Ellis and another person who was in the SUV were detained for questioning.
Investigators also will be checking surveillance cameras in the area, Hines added.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.