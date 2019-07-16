LSU sophomore DB Kelvin Joseph reportedly enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many LSU fans are asking, “What’s going on with Kelvin Joseph?” and the answer is - no one really knows.
The sophomore defensive back entered his name in the transfer portal earlier this summer. Later that day, his father went on record saying his son wasn’t going anywhere.
But Monday, Joseph’s name was back in the portal. He even retweeted the news about himself going in. Time will tell what happens with that story.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback who played his prep football at Scotlandville Magnet in Baton Rouge played in 11 games as a freshman. He recorded 12 tackles and one pass breakup. That pass breakup came on a third-and-five against No. Georgia.
