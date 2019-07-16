LSU S Grant Delpit, CB Kristian Fulton named to Bednarik Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton have been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.
The award is given to the top defensive player in college football.
Delpit was a semifinalist for the award last season and has been named a unanimous All-American.
His five interceptions in 2018 led the SEC, while the 14 passes he defended was good enough for No. 2 in the conference.
His five sacks led the Tigers and he was third on the team in tackles with 74. The safety also had 10.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
Fulton is a senior cornerback who had a breakout season in 2018. He finished with 25 tackles, one pick, and 10 passes defended.
He started 10 games for the Tigers last year, but was sidelined in the final three of the season with an injury. LSU reports he will be completely healthy when camp starts.
