Journey for Hope: Fraternity biking across the country stops at Shriners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over two dozen men from the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity biking across the country made a special stop in Shreveport Tuesday.
The cyclists biked from East Texas into Shreveport and met with children at Shriners Hospital.
“Seeing the impact that I can make on their lives, but also the impact they leave on me is very rewarding,” said Cole Cunningham, a recent graduate of Boise State University. “I learn something new about myself everyday.”
The over 3,400 mile ride, which spans 59 days, is called Journey for Hope. It begins along the West Coast and culminates in Washington D.C.
“The whole purpose is to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities, whether that be mental or physical or developmental,” said Cunningham.
The fraternity men hit the road tomorrow for Monroe, after spending the night in Shreveport.
