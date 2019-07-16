Former DeSoto Parish deputy charged with domestic abuse

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A former Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment by his former employer.
According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, deputies arrested Ryan Constantin, 40, of Grand Cane for allegedly grabbing a child by the throat during an incident at his home in early July.
Sheriff Richardson added that the child is okay.
According to Richardson, Constantin was placed on leave due to a departmental violation not related to the alleged incident. He was later terminated by the sheriff’s office.
After the investigation into the departmental violation, Richardson said Constantin was then arrested in connection to the incident involving the child.
Court documents show that Constantin was booked into jail on July 8, 2019 on the charges.
Richardson said Constantin was employed by his office for a brief time after he served as a deputy for the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
Constantin was given a $5,000 bail and was ordered not to have contact with the victim, court documents show.
