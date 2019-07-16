First Alert: Summer sizzle builds into the ArkLaTex

Good afternoon! The remnants of Barry had a big impact on SW AR this morning. A persistent band of heavy rain developed over the very northeastern corner of the ArkLaTex and dumped about 10″ plus of rain in some spots. Luckily, the heaviest rain has started to shift east of the area. However, flooding will likely continue. There have been multiple reports of water rescue and numerous road closures due to flooding.
An upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure will continue to expand east and build over the ArkLaTex the rest of the week. Expect the rest of the week to be hot and humid with little to no rain.
A few more downpours will be possible through sunset, but widespread rain and storms is not expected. Unless a downpour develops over an already flooded area, no more widespread flooding problems are expected. Today’s highs will be in the 90s. The clouds and rain have lingered a little longer across SW AR, so expect cooler conditions across the northeastern corner of the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature.
This evening will be very warm and humid. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible before midnight. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Heat indices will be near 105° between 2 and 6 p.m. This is not that unusual for this time of year. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the heat of the day. Most will need their sunglasses over an umbrella, though.
We're going to wash, rinse and repeat the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs on Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid 90s. Heat indices will be near or just above 100 degrees during the afternoon. There will be a slim chance of rain each day, but I would expect more sunshine than anything.
Our rain chances will go up early next week as a weak front will dive south into the ArkLaTex. This front could help trigger scattered showers and storms. With more rain and clouds throughout the area, it's probably not going to be as hot. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
