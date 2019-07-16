First Alert: Summer sizzle builds into the ArkLaTex

Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Heat indices will be near 105° between 2 and 6 p.m. This is not that unusual for this time of year. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the heat of the day. Most will need their sunglasses over an umbrella, though.