Domestic situation spurred gunfight, manhunt in DeSoto

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A domestic situation was the catalyst for a gunfight and manhunt that had residents of the Longstreet and Grand Cane areas on edge Monday night, authorities say.
Now 35-year-old Greggory Lynn Jordan is in a hospital, where he is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest.
“I suspect he won’t be there too long,” DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson told KSLA News 12 on Tuesday.
Once Jordan is treated and released, he will be booked on two counts of attempted murder of a law officer.
The sheriff said that’s the most they could charge him with.
“The law encompasses the elements of the crime, so you can’t separate the charges.”
Investigators think Jordan attempted suicide by cop and, when that failed, fled into the woods Monday then attempted suicide.
“It appears he didn’t shoot himself until this morning,” Richardson said Tuesday. “But that’s generally what we believe.”
Why?
His girlfriend had broken up with him, Richardson said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.