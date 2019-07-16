Cowboys could be without RB Elliot at training camp

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will be in Oxnard, CA in less than two weeks. The big question now is will Ezekiel Elliot be there?
According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Elliot has privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract. Elliot still has two years left on his rookie deal after the team agreed to pick up their 5th-year option.
Reports have Elliot making $3.85 million this year and $9.09 million in 2020. Florio pointed out the Cowboys concerns this off season with contracts had been on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper. The team has reached a deal with Lawrence but not Prescott or Cooper, who are set to be free agents next year.
The latest Elliot news continues an ongoing saga for the running back. Elliot was the subject of a short NFL investigation into a May incident at a music festival were Elliot got into an argument and pushed a security guard into a barrier. Elliot was detained and no charges were pressed. Elliot met last week with the NFL and made a public apology. No suspension came from the league office but over the weekend, the security guard decided to press charges. Elliot’s legal team has claimed the latest development is extortion.
