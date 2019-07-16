Cowboys could be without RB Elliot at training camp

The latest Elliot news continues an ongoing saga for the running back. Elliot was the subject of a short NFL investigation into a May incident at a music festival were Elliot got into an argument and pushed a security guard into a barrier. Elliot was detained and no charges were pressed. Elliot met last week with the NFL and made a public apology. No suspension came from the league office but over the weekend, the security guard decided to press charges. Elliot’s legal team has claimed the latest development is extortion.