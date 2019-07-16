Christmas in July, free Whataburger today in East Texas

SOURCE: East Texas Food Bank
By Javonti Thomas | July 16, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:15 AM

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - What’s better than burgers? Helping those in need.

Today, Tuesday, July 16, in East Texas, you can get free Whataburger by donating non-perishable food items. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can donate a minimum of two items for a free sandwich.

The Christmas in July Food Drive is a partnership between Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank.

They asked the canned goods be in good condition and within the sell by date. Participants must dine-in.

The restaurants are also taking $1 donations until July 28 to help East Texas families.

Here’s a list of locations:

  • 2010 Victory, Marshall
  • 2406 Eastend, Marshall
  • 602 W. Main St., Hallsville
  • 1203 North Dickenson, Rusk
  • 819 W. Panola, Carthage
  • 815 Hurst St., Center
  • 12768 Hwy 84 E., Joaquin

