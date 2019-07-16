Barksdale Air Force Base family remembers slain airman

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Hoban Hall was filled with emotions and tears Monday as members of the Barksdale Air Force Base community came together to remember the late Tech. Sgt. Perry Bailey.
He is one of two people fatally shot June 30 on Long Branch Lane.
Bailey was a paramedic who served as the 2nd Medical Group’s non-commissioned officer in charge of the education and training flight.
“In order to get closure, you really have to have something like this to give everyone a chance to grieve and to tell the good stories, the not-so-good stories, to come together as a family," Lt. Col. Scott Carbaugh said.
Fellow military personnel remember Bailey as a selfless, caring friend and family man.
“He was a light to everyone he crossed paths with, whether that light started with him trolling you first, that was his truest test to see if you were worth keeping around,” said one unit member.
“He was always the first to volunteer for holidays, down days and our 24-hour shifts so his partners could get some time back with their families,” said another unit member. “When I told him I wish I could run fast like you, he said ‘Come run with me and my group. We will get you where you want to be'.”
Memories, prayers, songs and a first responder last call sent off Bailey.
It’s clear that on base he will never be forgotten.
“He was all heart. He was a good man. He was team first. It was never about Perry. It was always about making sure he was taking care of other people," Carbaugh said.
Bailey will be honored with a homecoming service and burial in his hometown of San Antonio later this week.
