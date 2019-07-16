Authorities identify woman run down by SUV, killing her

The Webster Parish resident’s death is being investigated as a homicide

A woman died when she was run down and pinned under an SUV in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport during lunch hour July 16, police say. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Curtis Heyen | July 16, 2019 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 7:19 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish resident is the woman who died when she was run down by and pinned under an SUV in Shreveport.

Authorities have identified her as 21-year-old Louquandelyn Hargrove, of Minden.

She died just before 12:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

“The incident remains under investigation and is classified as a homicide.”

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

