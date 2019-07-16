Authorities identify woman run down by SUV, killing her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish resident is the woman who died when she was run down by and pinned under an SUV in Shreveport.
Authorities have identified her as 21-year-old Louquandelyn Hargrove, of Minden.
She died just before 12:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
“The incident remains under investigation and is classified as a homicide.”
An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
