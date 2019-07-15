Woman carjacked outside Proud Mary’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a group of men held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car at a popular restaurant.
Police say it happened at Midnight on Sunday in the Proud Mary’s parking lot in the 3100 block of North Market Street.
A group of five men approached the woman and put a gun to her head. They then stole her Chevy Impala.
No arrests have been made. Police did not have any information on car tags.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
