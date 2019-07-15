Tropical Depression Barry lifts north, but his impacts still linger for the ArkLaTex

The latest 10PM update for Tropical Depression Barry shows a slow northward progression towards southwest Arkansas with maximum sustained winds at 30mph. The National Hurricane Center’s outlook keeps Tropical Depression Barry’s center over southwest Arkansas by Monday at 1am and weakening to a low Monday afternoon over northwest Arkansas.
As Barry lifts northward, a band of showers with heavy downpours could set up over the most eastern and southeastern edge of the ArkLaTex. The rest of us may continue to see light showers pass by, but will mainly stay dry. Heaviest rainfall will stay just to our south and off to our east.
As the showers to our south lift, they could bring heavy rainfall to the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex. This is why a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Lincoln, Jackson, and Winn parish until 7am Monday.
Tomorrow afternoon and evening, more rain could rap around Barry’s circulation and bring in rain and thunderstorms. The main concern would be heavy downpours and gusty winds, but we’re not expecting severe criteria. Tuesday, remnants could linger for mainly northern portions of the arklatex, but heading into the middle of the week we dry out and heat back up.
