Tracking the remnants of Barry

Good afternoon! The remnants of Barry will continue to move northeast away from the ArkLaTex today. However, it’s still going to be close enough to bring in patchy areas of rain this morning and a few showers and storms this afternoon. The clouds and rain will likely keep temperatures below 90 degrees across most of the area today. Enjoy the cool July temperatures because we’ll be tracking some serious summer time sizzle by the end of the work week into the up coming weekend.
This afternoon will be generally cloudy. Parts of E TX will see a little more sunshine than NW LA, SW AR and SE OK. There will be the potential for a few downpours this afternoon. Because of the clouds and low rain chances, temperatures will only top out in the mid 80s. A few places across deep E TX could hit 90 degrees. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s in to the 70s this evening.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. There will be the potential for scattered showers and storms to develop across the I-30 corridor in SW AR tonight through Tuesday morning. This could make for a rough commute Tuesday morning for some in this area.
We'll be back to more heat and humidity on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible as well.
By midweek, an upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure will start to develop over the area. This will bring in a hot and dry stretch of weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Keep in mind, heat indices will likely be above 100 degrees. With an area of high pressure aloft, rain chances will be slim at best.
The heat and humidity will likely stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. A stray shower or storm can't be officially be ruled out.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
