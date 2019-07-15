Tracking the remnants of Barry

Good afternoon! The remnants of Barry will continue to move northeast away from the ArkLaTex today. However, it’s still going to be close enough to bring in patchy areas of rain this morning and a few showers and storms this afternoon. The clouds and rain will likely keep temperatures below 90 degrees across most of the area today. Enjoy the cool July temperatures because we’ll be tracking some serious summer time sizzle by the end of the work week into the up coming weekend.