Barry moves out, heat moves in

Barry is continuing on its path away from the ArkLaTex. However, we are not completely in the clear as the remnants from this storm will keep possible showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday.
Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry tonight, but showers and storms are likely around the I-30 corridor from SE Oklahoma into SW Arkansas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this area where rain amounts could reach 2-4″ by morning. Elsewhere expect partly cloud, warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will heat into the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 105.
Starting mid-week, an area of high pressure builds over the US bringing back more heat and humidity. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s by Wednesday. With this ridge of high pressure, rain chances will be limited.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
