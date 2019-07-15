Teen injured in early morning shooting on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is recovering after an early morning shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Police got the call at 2:15 a.m. to the 5030 block of W. 70th Street. According to Google Maps, that’s near La. Hwy. 3132.
The teen said he was working on his truck when he heard 10 gunshots. Soon after, he realized he was struck in the shoulder.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
In connection to this case, police are looking for a red P.T. Cruiser.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
