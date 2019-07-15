Recapping Hurricane Barry and what’s Left of This Storm

While the initiation and track of Hurricane Barry was fairly accurate, the forecasted rainfall totals is what lacked with our guidance from models. Areas in southeast Louisiana near New Orleans and Baton Rogue were forecasted to see 15-20 inches of rain, which would have brought devastating flooding results for New Orleans. Instead, rainfall amounts were between 4-8 inches with a few higher isolated amounts and flooding concerns. Here in the Arklatex, rainfall amounts remain less than half an inch.