Man dies following shooting, police searching for possible gunmen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has died after being shot multiple times — and police are searching for the people who did it.
Officers got the call just after 9 a.m. to 500 block of W. 75th Street.
Upon arrival officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital and later died from his wounds, according to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.
Authorities are on the scene searching for the gunman outside the house. Neighbors in the area said they heard 16 to twenty gunshots.
Police on the scene say that crime scene investigators found shell casings from different firearms. At this time police believe there was more than one gunman.
Investigators are interviewing neighbors and people in the area to determine how the gunmen fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
