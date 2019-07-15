Man was carrying 2 loaded guns near elementary school, prosecutors report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex man had two loaded gun, a rifle in hand and a handgun in his waistband, when he was seen 72 feet from the front doors of an elementary school.
Now Tony Demarco Johns, of Shreveport, faces up to five years in prison at hard labor.
A Caddo Parish jury recently convicted the 34-year-old of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon at a school or within 1,000 feet of a school campus, the district attorney’s office reports.
Shreveport police officers responding to a call July 20, 2017, about an armed person saw Johns openly carrying a .223-caliber rifle and a Mac-10 style handgun.
He was near Cherokee Park Elementary, in the 2000 block of East Algonquin Trail, at the time.
Johns, who defended himself at trial last week, is scheduled to return to Caddo District Court to be sentenced Aug. 12.
Meantime, he’s being held in Caddo Correctional Center.
