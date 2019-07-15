LSU takes podium Monday at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC Media Days get underway Monday, July 15 in Hoover, Ala. with the LSU contingency fielding questions from sports journalists on the first afternoon of the conference.
Head coach Ed Orgeron is joined by quarterback Joe Burrow, All-America safety Grant Delpit, and center Lloyd Cushenberry.
“Louisiana food is better than Ohio food,” said Burrow.
Burrow told the audience he thinks the LSU offense could score 40, 50, or 60 points per game in his second year as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.
What gives him that confidence?
“We have everybody back,” he stated.
“We’ve got a great shot," said Delpit when asked about LSU contending for the SEC Championship. "We can be as good as we want to be.”
“It’s ups and downs,” Burrow added on adversity great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have faced on their way to success.
“I think we have one of the best groups [of wide receivers] in the country,” said Cushenberry.
The Tigers will be paired with the Florida Gators for the afternoon session.
SEC football returns in just 40 days. Commissioner Greg Sankey announced SEC Media Days will be in Atlanta next year and then in Nashville in 2021.
What are your feelings on the targeting rule and calls like the one on Devin White last year?
“I hadn’t heard about that controversy,” Sankey repliec with a wry smile on his face.
“The reality of targeting is that it is a well-intended rule that is hard to officiate,” Sanky later added.
