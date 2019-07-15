More than 100 run in the 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally 5K

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds braved the 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally 5K.
The event was held Saturday morning on the LSU-Shreveport campus.
This year, a diverse group of 112 men and women ran across the campus.
The youngest participant was 8 years old and the oldest participant was 75 years old.
Awards were given to the first-and second-place finishers in each respective age group.
The event was part of the Red River Balloon Rally, which was held July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.
