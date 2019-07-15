Coroner identifies man found shot in vehicle in driveway

July 15, 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner's office says a Shreveport resident is the man who died after being shot multiple times Monday morning in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

He is 38-year-old LaBrice Williams.

Officers responding to a call just after 9:10 a.m. found Williams in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 500 block of West 75th Street.

Neighbors in the area said they had heard 16-20 gunshots.

Crime scene investigators found shell casings from different firearms, officers on the scene said.

Williams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where the coroner’s office says he died at 9:52 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.

At this time, police believe there was more than one gunman.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

