Caddo Schools holding two transportation job fairs this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you like kids and also like to drive, Caddo Schools is looking for you.
The school district is currently holding two transportation job fairs Monday July 15 and Wednesday July 17n
Monday’s fair will take place from 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m at the Wanda L. Gunn Professional Development Center on 3908 Joplin Street in Shreveport. Wednesday’s fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Caddo High School library at 201 Airport Drive in Vivian.
“Caddo Parish is a very large parish and our rural parish is very large starting at Northwood High School and all the way up to the state line, so its important for us to try and target that northern population to get them interested in coming in and joining our team,” said Riding Supervisor Virgin Rachal.
Rachal says they still need around 30 to 60 drivers for the entire school year, but they are hoping to hire their minimum which is 15.
“What we anticipate is starting out with about a ten driver shortage,” she said. “We do have a class going on now with about 30 bus drivers in it, so we’re hoping if we get half of that we will not be in the shortage.”
Rachal says last year they were short 20 drivers, but had enough substitute drivers to cover their shortage. If they can’t fill positions they will use certified bus operators that they currently have on staff to help cover their shortage again this year.
Rachal says there should be a few delays once school starts, but they anticipate being back on schedule by September.
Those interested in driving are asked to bring a valid driver’s license or official picture ID, an original social security card, a sealed high school diploma, transcript or GED and three references including a previous employment reference (references must be signed, dated and have a working phone number).
If you don’t have a commercial driving license, Rachal says they will provide training to help you obtain one.
“We will provide a two week training program,” she said. “We have third party testers who will provide on the road training until you feel secure driving. You would also serve ten days with a certified bus operator whose already in place, (and) who already has that work experience who can make you more comfortable as well.”
You can apply for the position before you attend the fair, HERE.
