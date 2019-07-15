Big expectations follow the Tigers at SEC Media Days

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be in Hoover for SEC Media Days. (Source: Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen | July 14, 2019 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 2:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last year, LSU was picked to finish fifth in the West at SEC Media Days. Well, the voters were wrong. The Tigers tied for second with Texas A&M.

In 2019, LSU is expected to contend for the SEC title. The Tigers could be picked as high as No. 2 when the polls come out at the end of the week.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be joined by quarterback Joe Burrow, center Lloyd Cushenberry, and All-American defensive back Grant Delpit when the Tigers take their turn at SEC Media Day this Monday in Hoover, Ala.

