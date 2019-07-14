Areas of Lafitte remain flooded after Barry moves through

“I don’t think we have any concern about anything happening to the levee,” Kerner said. “We have pumps in place to make sure we pump out the remaining water, and in places where they don’t have levees, along the bayou and in the back, they accumulate some water. There are pumps there to pump water out as soon as possible. So, I think we have everything in place to do the job we need to do, we just have the make sure the pumps are pumping.”