Areas of Lafitte remain flooded after Barry moves through

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Tim Kerner says parts of Lafitte remained flooded Sunday (July 14), after Tropical Storm Barry moved through the area the day before.
While the storm itself had already passed, rains continued to come down overnight and throughout the day, bringing more water into the already saturated area.
However, Kerner said the water is receding and officials are no longer worried about levee breaches or overtoppings. Officials inspected the levees Sunday and Kerner said he believes the flood protection system is in good shape.
“I don’t think we have any concern about anything happening to the levee,” Kerner said. “We have pumps in place to make sure we pump out the remaining water, and in places where they don’t have levees, along the bayou and in the back, they accumulate some water. There are pumps there to pump water out as soon as possible. So, I think we have everything in place to do the job we need to do, we just have the make sure the pumps are pumping.”
All schools and offices in Jefferson Parish will resume their normal summer schedules Monday, with the exception of Fisher Middle-High and Kerner Elementary in Lafitte and Grand Isle School, which will all remain closed Monday.
Lafitte’s mandatory evacuation order was lifted Sunday afternoon, along with all other areas told to evacuate in Jefferson Parish. A dusk-to-dawn curfew was put in place for Grand Isle while crews worked to restore power.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.