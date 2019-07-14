Two-car wreck kills 2 men, critically injures woman

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities have released the identities of the two men who were killed and the woman who was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in Claiborne Parish.
Killed in the wreck on U.S. Highway 79 just north of the Claiborne-Webster parish line were 33-year-old Charles Pitts and 37-year-old Quentin Willis, both of Haynesville.
Taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of life-threatening injuries was 31-year-old Texarkana resident Joncee Whited, according to Louisiana State Police.
An infant who was in her vehicle was properly restrained and was unhurt but was taken to the same hospital for evaluation, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
The wreck involving two passenger cars - a 2009 Volvo and and 1998 Mazda Protege - happened shortly after 11 a.m. about eight miles southwest of Homer.
Preliminary investigation indicates Whited was driving the Volvo that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Mazda, which was being driven by Pitts.
Willis was a passenger in the Mazda.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, Hardy said.
Troop G has investigated a dozen fatal crashes in which 13 people died in 2019.
