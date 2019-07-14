Tropical Storm Barry tracks northward; What that means for the ArkLaTex

Late Saturday morning/ early Saturday afternoon, Barry made landfall as a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained at 75 mph near Intracoastal City, Louisiana. After arriving on landfall, it quickly weakened to Tropical Storm Barry. Now on its north-northwest track with max sustained winds at 60 mph, Tropical Storm Barry is headed for the ArkLaTex. Fortunately, if the center of the track continues to stay to our east, the worst impacts will likely miss us.
The National Hurricane Center’s latest track shows Barry weakening to a Tropical Depression as the center of the storm passes over the eastern edge of northwest Louisiana Sunday afternoon. It will continue its lift northward over the eastern counties in Arkansas early Monday morning. The latest track will up by 10 p.m.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Barry are Wind and Lake Wind Advisories for the tropical storm force wind speeds possible this evening into Sunday morning. The advisory goes from now until 7 a.m. Sunday. Parishes south of I-20 could see wind speeds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph as Tropical Storm Barry moves northward. Blue shaded areas in east Texas and north of I-20 could see wind speeds 15-25 mph with winds gusting up to 35 mph. Strong winds could knock down trees and power lines.
Still, Our main threat will be heavy rainfall with most of the ArkLaTex only seeing between 0.25 inches to 1 inch of rain. With the eastern ArkLaTex on the northeast side of Barry, rain totals from now until Monday evening could exceed 2 inches.
The SPC did issue a marginal risk for severe weather for the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex. With a more westward track of the Tropical Storm for the eastern ArkLaTex, the chances of seeing greater impacts increases, making it an area to watch for.
