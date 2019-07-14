Tropical Storm Barry tracks northward; What that means for the ArkLaTex

Ahead of Tropical Storm Barry are Wind and Lake Wind Advisories for the tropical storm force wind speeds possible this evening into Sunday morning. The advisory goes from now until 7 a.m. Sunday. Parishes south of I-20 could see wind speeds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph as Tropical Storm Barry moves northward. Blue shaded areas in east Texas and north of I-20 could see wind speeds 15-25 mph with winds gusting up to 35 mph. Strong winds could knock down trees and power lines.