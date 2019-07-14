Tropical Storm Barry enters the ArkLaTex; here’s what to expect

The center of Tropical Storm Barry continues to track north after entering the southern part of ArkLaTex early this morning.
It has shown trends of weakening and is expected to weaken to Tropical Depression Barry around 7 p.m. today. That is according to the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
This morning as the center moved in, areas south of Interstate 20 saw light rainfall. Rain and thunderstorm activity should pick up this afternoon and evening with the greatest rainfall expected on the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex.
The National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. Sunday update shows Tropical Storm Barry weakening to a tropical depression later this evening around the dinner hour as it crosses the I-20 line. It will continue moving north over eastern counties in Arkansas and likely may stay a tropical depression once the center of the storm is out of the ArkLaTex.
The ArkLaTex still mostly remains on the western side of this storm, which is why we’re seeing quieter and drier weather. The worst impacts are well to the east of this storm in parts of Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi and will likely not impact us here.
We still must remain weather aware for the rainfall that will file in later today. Areas along the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex will likely see the best rainfall accumulation.
Most of us may only see less than a quarter inch of rain. However, areas to the far east could see 1 to 3 inches of rain with greater isolated heavy rainfall possible.
With heavier rainfall concentrated to the far east of the ArkLaTex, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lincoln, Jackson and Winn parishes from now until 7 a.m. Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches could cause flooding.
If one comes across flooded roadways, avoid driving through them.
The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook keeps most of us in the clear, but a marginal risk does clip the very eastern corner of Winn Parish.
Overall, the ArkLaTex is not expected to see any severe weather throughout the day. We may hear some rumbles of thunder with lightning, but heavy rain remains the greatest threat.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.