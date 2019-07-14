Tanker car derails, blocking LA 1 in southern Caddo Parish; detour advised

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are awaiting a crane to put a Union Pacific railway tanker car back on the tracks in southern Caddo Parish.
The rail car came off the tracks near the Caddo-Red River parish line about 11 a.m. Sunday, temporarily blocking both lanes of travel on Louisiana Highway 1.
Traffic was detoured via Louisiana Highway 175 to Interstate 49.
The highway now is back open but will be shut down again when the crane arrives to place the tanker car back on the tracks, authorities said.
There no word on what, if anything, the tanker car is hauling.
But it did not overturn, and no spill has been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
