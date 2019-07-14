Man dies after being shot in his chest on July Street in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man is dead, and police are trying to identify who killed him.
It happened about 10:34 a.m. Saturday on July Street in Natchitoches.
That’s where officers found 36-year-old Willie Willis with a gunshot wound to his chest, the Police Department reports.
He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Natchitoches police Detective Sgt. Bobby Beard at (318) 283-3914 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Tips also can be provided by using the Police Department’s Tipsoft smartphone app.
Or they can be texted to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
Lastly, tips can be submitted by clicking here.
Tipsters remain anonymous; all information provided shall remain confidential.
