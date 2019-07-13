Tropical Storm Barry nearing landfall; Impacts on Arklatex

Tropical Storm Barry continues to inch closer to landfall along the Louisiana coast. Landfall is expected early this Saturday morning just after sunrise. The latest track shows a more westward shift over the eastern edge of the Arklatex. This westward shift would bring more rain, storms, and gusty winds.
As stated earlier, landfall expected later this morning with Tropical Storm Barry still possessing potential to become a category 1 Hurricane. Tropical Storm Barry has maximum sustained winds at 65mph as it moves WNW at 5mph. It will keep tropical storm characteristics moving inland, but will weaken as it moves northward overland. This latest track shows Barry weakening to a Tropical Depression as the center of the storm passes over the eastern Arklatex Sunday afternoon. Early Monday morning the center will track just east of southeastern Arkansas.
With the center making a more westward track over the eastern Arklatex, this poses the threat for more rainfall in those areas. So far, most of the arklatex will likely see less than an inch of rain; however, Parishes on the eastern edge (Lincoln, Jackson, Winn) could see between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall by Sunday evening. Since we are still several hours out, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the track and whether it shifts more west or east. A more eastward shift would bring in quieter impacts and less rainfall, but a more westward track will bring greater impacts.
As the center of what is expected to weaken to Tropical Depression Barry tracks more westward, that will bring a low risk for severe weather on Sunday. This SPC outlook includes all of northwest Louisiana and most of southwest Arkansas. Tropical Storm Barry’s track will be one to keep an eye on as a more westward track could provide more impact and an eastward track could provide quieter weather.
