Tropical Storm Barry nearing landfall; Impacts on Arklatex

With the center making a more westward track over the eastern Arklatex, this poses the threat for more rainfall in those areas. So far, most of the arklatex will likely see less than an inch of rain; however, Parishes on the eastern edge (Lincoln, Jackson, Winn) could see between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall by Sunday evening. Since we are still several hours out, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the track and whether it shifts more west or east. A more eastward shift would bring in quieter impacts and less rainfall, but a more westward track will bring greater impacts.