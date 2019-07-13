Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry is headed for landfall along the Louisiana coast overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Latest track shows Barry making landfall as a strong tropical storm, but the possibility of it become a low end hurricane before landfall are still possible. Either way, this storm is expected to bring major flooding issues for southeast Louisiana.
The latest track of Tropical Storm Barry as of 10pm Friday shows landfall early Saturday morning with Barry expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane. The further inland it moves, the weaker it will get. Barry is expected to become a Tropical Depression as the center skirts along the eastern edge of the Arklatex Sunday evening.
As of the latest track, our threats for the Arklatex still remain on the low end with the biggest concern being heavy rain. Winds could still be gusty ahead of the storm, but places long the eastern edge of the Arklatex from Ruston to Natchitoches have the best chances for seeing the gustier winds. Tornado threat will stay on the very low end as long as the the track stays to the east. If the track veers more west, that would increase our chances for severe weather. So far, we remain on the quieter side of Barry.
With the center expected to pass slightly more westward over the eastern Arklatex, more rainfall is expected along that area. Futuretrack now showing Ruston down to Winn parish could see closer to 2.5″. Most of us will likely see less than an inch as long as Tropical Storm Barry continues a more eastward track.
With the center of what will become Tropical Depression Barry forecasted to skim near Lincoln parish Sunday afternoon, the areas highlighted in green are under a flash flood watch as rainfall amounts could fall between 2-4 inches.
