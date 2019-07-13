Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

As of the latest track, our threats for the Arklatex still remain on the low end with the biggest concern being heavy rain. Winds could still be gusty ahead of the storm, but places long the eastern edge of the Arklatex from Ruston to Natchitoches have the best chances for seeing the gustier winds. Tornado threat will stay on the very low end as long as the the track stays to the east. If the track veers more west, that would increase our chances for severe weather. So far, we remain on the quieter side of Barry.