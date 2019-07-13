Texas Mission of Mercy offers free dental clinic

Texarkana, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Mission of Mercy Mobile Dental Clinic is being held on the campus of Texas High School at 4001 Summerhill Rd. from Friday, July 12 to Saturday, July 13.
Around 500 people are expected to receive care during this two-day event. Services include basic pain relief, dental cleaning, fillings and extractions.
Organizers encourage patients to arrive as early as 5:00 a.m. for treatment.
Nancy Russ is one of the patients that was treated at the clinic.
“When you can’t afford to get things like this done God makes a way,” she says. “This is the best thing that ever happened to me beside getting married and having children.”
Dr. Wilburn Haynes is among the 25 dentists and 150 dental personnel volunteering their service at the clinic.
“It is our way of giving back to the community and it is always good to help somebody,” says Haynes.
This is the fourth collaboration from the Christus St. Michael Health System and the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation to bring this free clinic to the area.
