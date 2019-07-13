Southern Louisiana nursing home patients evacuated to Shreveport ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 30 patients and 12 staff members were transported to a local Shreveport nursing home at midnight on Saturday July 13.
According to a representative for Balentine Ambulance, the nursing home received two buses of evacuees from a sister facility in southern Louisiana.
EMTs and paramedics from the ambulance service assisted with unloading residents and performed simple triage.
For the latest updates on Hurricane Barry, follow the KSLA News 12 First Alert Weather team on Facebook or download the KSLA News 12 Weather app.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.