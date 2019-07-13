Saturday Evening Barry Outlook (4pm Update)

Today: Highs went into the mid and 80s with Barry’s outer bands flowing across the Arklatex this afternoon and evening. Areas in northeast Texas and north of I-30 reached the low 90s. Any rain and thunderstorm activity should diminish late this evening before ramping back up late tonight into Sunday. There is a Lake Wind Advisory as portions along and south of I-20 could see wind gusts up to 50mph with sustained winds 30-40mph. This would not be a time for boating on lakes as the wind could result in disastrous outcomes.