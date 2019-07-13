Saturday Evening Barry Outlook (4pm Update)

Good Saturday evening! All eyes continue focusing on Tropical Storm Barry who made landfall as a category 1 Hurricane near Intracoastal City, Louisiana . The heaviest rainfall from Barry are being felt from south Louisiana to the Alabama coast. Thousands are without power in south Louisiana due to gusty winds and Tropical Storm Barry. The Arklatex remains mostly quiet for now, but Barry’s rain bands could keep up brief heavy downpours across the area.
Today: Highs went into the mid and 80s with Barry’s outer bands flowing across the Arklatex this afternoon and evening. Areas in northeast Texas and north of I-30 reached the low 90s. Any rain and thunderstorm activity should diminish late this evening before ramping back up late tonight into Sunday. There is a Lake Wind Advisory as portions along and south of I-20 could see wind gusts up to 50mph with sustained winds 30-40mph. This would not be a time for boating on lakes as the wind could result in disastrous outcomes.
Sunday: The latest track shows Barry weakening into a Tropical Depression Sunday afternoon as it tracks on the eastern edge of the Arklatex. The worst impacts should remain to our east, but we’ll keep an eye on the eastern edge of the arklatex. Most of us could see only up to an inch or rain, but the eastern edge could see anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain.
Work Week: heading into the workweek rain may linger for Monday in parts of southwest Arkansas, but rain tapers off as a ridge builds at the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid 90s and rain chances will be limited.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.