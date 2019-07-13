Northwest Louisiana Cajun Navy deploys to South Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Cajun Navy of Northwest Louisiana is making their way down to Lafayette, LA.
The four men met at the North Market Brookshire’s in Shreveport to gather supplies for the trip.
Each member has experience working in hurricanes, tropical storms and other natural disasters. They also have certifications in water rescue and have worked with first responders.
“I have experience in many different disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Florence,” Cajun Navy member John Able says. “When we get down there are goal is to help as many people as we can and support first responder efforts.”
Last year, President Trump invited Able to the White House for his work in Hurricane Harvey. Able says it was a special experience that he won’t forget.
The other three men leaving for Lafayette, LA are part of Rescue the Universe, a non-profit that was established after a donation from talk show host Ellen Degeneres.
“During Hurricane Harvey, I rescued a dog and it went viral,” Ryan Nicols says. “Ellen invited us on her show and gave us a trip to Hawaii which we instead decided to use the money to start our non-profit.”
Since the donation they have bought a boat and supplies to use for rescue operations.
Both Able and Nicols encourage people to help others during times of distress.
