Louisiana Greyhound bus routes affected due to Tropical Storm Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Area Greyhound stations are experiencing cancellations and delays associated with Tropical Storm Barry.
The following services have been affected in both directions as of Friday, July 12 until further notice:
- Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama.
- Shreveport, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana.
- Memphis, Tennessee and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Ruston, Louisiana and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- Lafayette, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana.
The New Orleans bus station at 1001 Loyola Ave New Orleans, LA 70113 is closed.
For additional information or to reschedule your trip call 1-833-233-8507.
