Evacuations, curfews issued due to Barry; some shelters open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday, July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane and was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Some shelters have opened for residents in the area. Anyone looking for shelter during Barry should call 211 or text LASHELTER to 898211 for the most current shelter information. Not all shelters can accommodate pets.
The following shelters are open:
ASCENSION PARISH
The Lamar Dixon Expo Center, located at 9039 S St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales, opened at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12 as a shelter for Ascension Parish residents. The shelter will be open as a short-term refuge for about 24 to 48 hours. Pets will not be allowed (click here for pet friendly accommodations). Residents should bring food, water, bedding, and medications.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
The Salvation Army Center of Hope Men’s Emergency Shelter opened its doors at 4 p.m., Friday, July 12, remaining open 24 hours a day until the storm has passed and conditions are again safe. Beds will be provided on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 80 men. Men will be served three meals a day and provided with a place to shower, sleep, and wash their clothing. If you would like to help provide assistance to those in need, there is a great need for lunches, bottled water, and hygiene items. Donated items may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 7361 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. For items needing pick up, please call The Salvation Army at 225-367-6903 or 225-326-0726.
The Charles R. Kelly Community Center, located at 3535 Riley St. in Baton Rouge, opened as a community receiving center at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, serving as a transitional/temporary shelter in order to determine assistance based on a citizen’s needs. In the event that shelters are needed, the city-parish has staged locations on standby that are ready to be activated on command.
The F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, located at 801 Harding Blvd., is open as a shelter to the community. The shelter is staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens. The city-parish says it’s actively staging other locations in the event that additional shelters are necessary. Companion Animal Alliance will provide transportation for animals from F.G. Clark to their facility, located at 2550 Gourrier Ave.
An evacuation shelter is now open at Central Middle School on Sullivan Road at Gurney in Central. Residents are asked to bring their own bedding.
The Baker Municipal Center, located at 3325 Groom Rd., has opened as a shelter. No pets are allowed.
LAFOURCHE PARISH
A shelter is open at the Raceland Recreation Center at 241 Recreation Drive. Evacuees must use US Hwy 90 to travel to the shelter.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
S Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Rd., Denham Springs - Open indefinitely
Satsuma Baptist Church, 29880 S Satsuma Rd., Livingston
Christ Community Church, 26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs
Live Oak Junior High, 30830 Old Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Parking lots at the following schools are available for South Denham residents to park their cars on high ground:
- Grey’s Creek Elementary
- Juban Parc Junior High
- Juban Parc Elementary
The Livingston Parish Library is also opening parking lots for residents to park their cars in anticipation of rising water. Residents can park at the following five branches:
- Main Branch, 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston
- Albany-Springfield, 26941 Hwy. 43, Hammond
- Denham Springs-Walker, 8101 Hwy. 190, Denham Springs
- South Branch, 23477 Hwy. 444, Livingston
- Watson Branch, 36581 Outback Rd., Denham Springs
TERREBONNE PARISH
Residents evacuating from south of the Falgout Canal can take shelter at the Houma Municipal Center, located at 880 Verret St. in Houma. Residents should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medications, etc. to last three days.
PET FRIENDLY SHELTERS
Those forced to evacuate to the MegaShelter in Alexandria will not be turned away if they bring their pets, however, the shelter is not a boarding facility. Owners have to be there with their pets. Pets will be housed in a building next door to the shelter. Owners will be able to visit their pets twice per day. Anyone arriving with their pets should bring carriers, food, water, and veterinary records. Pets without vet records will be vaccinated for safety reasons. Read more here.
A mobile pet shelter has been dispatched to the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus, which is now sheltering evacuees. The mobile pet shelter can hold approximately 50 pets. It is a tractor trailer equipped with metal cages, generator, battery power and a cleaning station. It has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has two mobile pet shelters.
ASSUMPTION PARISH
A curfew is in effect for the parish from 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 15.
A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the entire parish.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
A curfew is in effect for the Town of Clinton from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for the area along the Amite River (River Road and surrounding areas). Those in low-lying areas are encouraged to seek higher ground on a voluntary basis.
IBERVILLE PARISH
The entire parish is under a curfew from 10 p.m. to daybreak until further notice.
JEFFERSON PARISH
A mandatory evacuation was issued for Grand Isle beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 11. There is a 10 p.m. curfew in effect.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
The parish is under a curfew from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
LAFOURCHE PARISH
The parish president has issued a recommended evacuation for Pointe-Aux-Chene as Highway 24 closes in Larose due to over-topping of the levee.
A voluntary evacuation was issued for the areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. A voluntary evacuation is in effect for Port Fourchon.
A curfew is in effect Friday night for the entire parish from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. In Thibodaux, curfew will be from 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
A curfew for the entire parish is in effect from dusk Saturday, July 13 to dawn Sunday, July 14.
ORLEANS
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for areas outside levees, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. Highway 90 will close at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
A mandatory evacuation was issued for the entire east bank beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 11. Parts of the west bank are also under a mandatory evacuation, spanning from the Oakville floodgate south to Venice. Voluntary evacuations were issued for the same areas.
CLICK HERE for more on evacuations in Plaquemines Parish.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH
A curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and remain in place until 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
ST. CHARLES PARISH
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents who live in low-lying areas that generally have issues with flooding during heavy rain and storm surge events. The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center will be opened for residents to shelter in place July 12 at 8 a.m. Residents should prepare to take care of themselves without help for several days. Check your preparedness kit to be sure the basic items are included for each person.
ST. HELENA PARISH
A curfew is in effect for the parish from 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
ST. JAMES PARISH
A voluntary evacuation has been issued.
ST. JOHN PARISH
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents in low-lying areas including:
- Pleasure Bend
- Frenier Landing
- Akers
- Peavine Road
- Areas that typically have issues with flooding during heavy rain events
ST. MARTIN PARISH
A voluntary evacuation order was issued for lower St. Martin Parish Thursday, July 11. Anyone who wishes to comply with the voluntary evacuation and needs assistance can call the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.
St. Martin Parish President, Chester R. Cedars has declared a curfew for all of St. Martin Parish from dusk Saturday, July 13 to dawn Sunday, July 14.
ST. MARY PARISH
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all of Highway 317 S from the Intracoastal Bridge to Burns Point
Parish President David Hanagriff has declared a voluntary evacuation parish-wide.
Residents in Morgan City will be under a curfew starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
ST. TAMMANY
Shelters are open at the following locations:
- Covington High, 73030 Lions Dr., Covington
- Lee Road Jr. High, 79131 Hwy. 40, Covington
- Pearl River High School, 39110 Rebel Ln., Pearl River
TERREBONNE PARISH
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all areas along LA 315 and Brady Road south of Falgout Canal. Water is over-topping the Lower Dularge East Levee.
A voluntary evacuation is in effect for all areas outside of Morganza hurricane levee and in Zone 1 areas of the parish beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 12. Click here for the parish evacuation zone map. Parish residents who need shelter can go to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret St. The shelter will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Evacuees should bring food, water, medicines, bedding, baby formula, and supplies for at least three days. Those needing rides to the shelter should call 985-873-6357.
WEST BATON ROUGE
A curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
The entire parish is under a curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
- Barry forms into Category 1 hurricane as it moves to Louisiana coast
- Cancellations and closures due to Barry
- ’Get ready’: Breaking down rain and wind forecasts 48 hours before expected landfall
- Sandbags available as Barry makes landfall
- ASPCA offers tips to keep pets safe during severe tropical weather
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.