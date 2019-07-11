Evacuations, curfews issued due to Barry; some shelters open

The Salvation Army Center of Hope Men’s Emergency Shelter opened its doors at 4 p.m., Friday, July 12, remaining open 24 hours a day until the storm has passed and conditions are again safe. Beds will be provided on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 80 men. Men will be served three meals a day and provided with a place to shower, sleep, and wash their clothing. If you would like to help provide assistance to those in need, there is a great need for lunches, bottled water, and hygiene items. Donated items may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 7361 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. For items needing pick up, please call The Salvation Army at 225-367-6903 or 225-326-0726.