Entergy: Nearly 30,000 customers without power across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Energy New Orleans reported that nearly 30,000 customers are without power ahead of Tropical Storm Barry’s landfall.
Two of the largest affected areas are Terrebonne Parish with more than 11,000 customers without power and Jefferson Parish with more than 10,000 residents without power.
Officials with Entergy ask that residents be patient because workers are not allowed to work on powerlines while winds are more than 30 miles per hour. But they are working to restore power at quickly as possible.
There is no estimate of when power will be restored.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.