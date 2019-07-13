Doug Williams Street Naming Ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weekend celebration kicked off in Grambling with the street naming celebration for a legend.
Doug Williams Drive will lead you to Eddie Robinson Stadium from now on. He’s known for his remarkable performance in Super Bowl XXII and was named Super Bowl MVP.
Around these parts he’s done so much to continue to keep that G on the pedestal. He was a 4 year starter at Grambling and led Grambling to three SWAC Championships.
He was the Head Coach of the Tigers but he said this is the rebirth of Grambling. Doug Williams said he’s like the Turtle on the top of a pole and he got there because of the people around him.
The 2019 Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana.
During the 2019 induction, a group of seven noteworthy individuals will be added to the scroll of honor.(pictured left to right) Wendell "Brick" Henderson (SWAC honors, drafted by the Chicago Cubs);
Samuel "Sam" Holden (All American NAIA, played for the Saints and Oilers) Elfrid Payton (Canadian Football Hall of Famer); Terrace "Terry" Sykes (three-time All-SWAC, drafted by Washington Bullets);
Michael Williams ( GSU and Bayou Classic MVP); Former track and field and football coach, Thomas "Tom" Williams will be inducted posthumously;
Miechelle Willis (SWAC Track and Field Shot Put Champion, retired Deputy Director of Athletics at Ohio State University).
The 2019 Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame weekend festivities include a 4:30 p.m. press conference held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum: A “meet and greet” with the current and former inductees along with the general public beginning at 5 p.m. in the Doris Robinson Hall of the museum.
The Grambling Legends, Inc. created this event to give honor and recognition to former university student-athletes, administrators and associated contributors, as well as to support Grambling State University and the Eddie G. Robinson Museum. Additionally, most recently it established the Willis Reed Basketball Classic which held its inaugural event. To date, more than 130 outstanding individuals have been inducted into this prestigious group.
The Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner and induction proceedings will begin Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., and includes a “Parade of Stars” in addition to captivating video tributes of each inductee.
