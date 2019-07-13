BREAKING: Barry Becomes Category 1 Hurricane as it moves along Louisiana Coast

Saturday morning, Barry strengthened into a category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 75mph. Barry’s eye-wall made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana after its slow progression and growth in the central Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Barry originated as a low pressure system over the southern United States that eventually tracked into favorable growth conditions over the northern Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression before passing through northern Louisiana and out through Arkansas.
This storm is expected to drop up to 20 inches for areas in southeast Louisiana. After moving inland, the latest track shows Barry weakening as it treks north through central Louisiana.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.