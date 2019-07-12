Tropical Storm Barry’s Tracks and Impacts

Happy Last Day of the work week! The main weather focus continues to be on Tropical Storm Barry as it barrels towards the Louisiana coastline. States along the Gulf are already seeing the outer bands of Barry bringing with it rain and thunderstorms. This afternoon and evening, the arklatex could see Barry’s outer bands as well.
Today: A few of us may see showers and storms from the outer bands linger this evening. The best areas for this will be counties and parishes east of I-49. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the mid-70s.
Saturday: Depending on the track of the Barry will determine how much rain we see. So far, widely scattered showers from Barry’s bands will impact the arklatex. Landfall along the Louisiana coastline is expected to happen overnight and into Saturday morning with Barry either a strong Tropical Storm or Category 1 hurricane. Back home, again, we could see scattered showers and storms from this system, otherwise temperatures will climb to the low 90s.
The latest track shows now Tropical Storm Barry’s center just east of the Arklatex Sunday morning. If this track continues to stay to our east as forecasted, we will experience less rain and severe weather. At the moment, most of the arklatex could up to half an inch of rain with the very eastern side of the arklatex seeing up to 2inches. Because the track could still change westward and bring greater impacts to our area, Sunday will still be an alert day.
