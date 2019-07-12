Tropical Storm Barry’s Tracks and Impacts

The latest track shows now Tropical Storm Barry’s center just east of the Arklatex Sunday morning. If this track continues to stay to our east as forecasted, we will experience less rain and severe weather. At the moment, most of the arklatex could up to half an inch of rain with the very eastern side of the arklatex seeing up to 2inches. Because the track could still change westward and bring greater impacts to our area, Sunday will still be an alert day.