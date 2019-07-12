Tropical Storm Barry update and its potential impact on the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Barry, which formed Thursday morning in the northern Gulf of Mexico, is expected to gain strength and take a turn into Louisiana by Saturday as either a strong tropical storm or possibly a hurricane.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Louisiana coast from Intercoastal City to Grand Isle.
Tropical storm warnings also are in effect for much of the rest of the coast as well as inland parishes across much of southern Louisiana.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the center of Tropical Storm Barry into central Louisiana on Saturday night. The center is predicted to pass just east of the ArkLaTex on Sunday as it weakens to a tropical depression.
Based on this track, impacts on the ArkLaTex would be fairly low. The heaviest rain, strongest winds and threat for isolated tornadoes typically lie to the east of the center of circulation.
More significant impacts are possible if the track shifts back to the west; but that is starting to look less likely as we get closer to the weekend.
Showers and storms will become more numerous by Sunday, but rain totals for the ArkLaTex look manageable based on the latest information from Futuretrack.
Rain totals of less than an inch are predicted for much of the area. The heaviest rain is most likely across areas from Ruston to Natchitoches, where up to 2″ could fall.
Keep in mind, though, a westward shift in the track would bring higher rain totals for portions of the area.
