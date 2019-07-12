Some Benton Water System customers under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A small area in the Benton Water System is under a boil advisory.
Only customers in the following areas are asked to take precautions:
- Woodlake South
- Woodlake South II
- Old Palmetto Road
The boil advisory does not affect any other customers on the Benton Water System or any neighboring water systems.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.