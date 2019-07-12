Parish to fix culvert, road damage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews in Bossier Parish woke up Friday morning to significant damage to a culvert and road along Le Oaks Drive.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:00 a.m. to The Oak Creek subdivision on Le Oaks Drive.
At this time, residents are unable to leave or enter the neighborhood until further notice.
According to the Bossier Parish Highway Department, it will take between two and three hours before a temporary culvert is placed.
Residents are asked to please be patient while this situation is getting handled.
We will keep you informed with the latest updates on our KSLA News 12 app as we learn more information.
